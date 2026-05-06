Top 15 Free Entry Fantasy Apps For Indians

Fantasy sports apps have become hugely popular in India, giving fans an exciting way to connect with cricket, football, and other games. But with the Online Gaming Act, 2025 banning all real-money contests, the entire industry has shifted to a free-to-play model where users can build teams and compete without paying any entry fee.

Apps like Dream11, My11Circle, MPL, Vision11, Howzat, and MyTeam11 now offer only free contests with non-cash rewards such as gadgets, vouchers, and merchandise.

In this blog, we’ll explore 15 fantasy apps that let you play for free while still enjoying the thrill of fantasy sports in 2026.

What Is A Free Entry Fantasy App?

A free-entry Fantasy Sports app lets users participate in contests without paying an entry fee. Players can draft teams, join leagues, and compete with others for prizes like vouchers, gadgets, or merchandise, all at zero cost.

After the Online Gaming Act, 2025, these apps have become the primary legal way for fans in India to enjoy fantasy sports. Real-money contests are no longer allowed, so free-entry formats with non-cash rewards have replaced the old bonus and cashback offers.

These fantasy apps have different offers:

Signup Bonus

Free Contests

Discount on joining the first contest

Cashback on deposits

15 Free Entry Fantasy Apps in 2026

All fantasy platforms listed here have migrated to free-entry formats in 2026. Users can participate in contests completely free and earn reward-based prizes.

Fantasy App Name 2026 Status Notes / Transition Dream11 Free-to-Play Fully shifted to free-entry fantasy contests with non-cash rewards in compliance with the Online Gaming Act, 2025. MPL Free-to-Play All real-money formats removed; now offers only free fantasy and free skill games. My11Circle Free-to-Play Operates free-entry leagues with non-cash rewards; no deposit-based formats remain. MyTeam11 Free-to-Play Bonuses, deposits, and cash contests discontinued; platform now runs only free fantasy contests. Zupee Free-to-Play Skill-based games migrated to free models with reward-based participation. A23 (FanFight) Free-to-Play Real-money formats removed; platform now operates exclusively through free contests. Howzat Free-to-Play Paid tournaments discontinued; all contests now run in a free-to-play, reward-based format. Vision11 Free-to-Play Offers free-entry contests with gadgets, vouchers, and merchandise as rewards. MyMaster11 Free-to-Play All contests are free to enter with no deposit or paid entry mechanism. PlayerzPot Free-to-Play Now compliant with 2025 regulations; only free-to-play fantasy and skill-based contests available. MyFab11 Free-to-Play Fully shifted to a free-entry format; real-money gaming options removed as per regulatory norms. BalleBaazi Free-to-Play Platform now operates fully through free-entry contests with reward-based outcomes. Fan2Play Free-to-Play All contests updated to free-entry formats; no paid participation or deposit-based gameplay remains. BatBall11 Free-to-Play Contests are entirely free to join; no deposits, entry fees, or cash-based gameplay. League11 Free-to-Play Now functioning in a complete free-play model with reward-based contests only.

To explore more platform-specific features beyond free-entry formats, you can also check our breakdown of the best fantasy gaming apps in India.

Now, let’s go through all the free fantasy apps one by one and find out which one is the best:

1. Dream11

Dream11 now operates entirely as a free-entry fantasy app, allowing users to join contests without paying any fee. The platform continues to offer detailed player stats, match insights, and advanced scoring systems. Dream11’s new prize model focuses on giveaways, merchandise drops, vouchers, and leaderboard-based rewards instead of cash winnings.

Source: Business Standard

Users can create their fantasy teams for upcoming series like the T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand tour of India, 2026, and WPL 2026. One of the most exciting fixtures will be IPL 2026. These tournaments give fantasy players plenty of opportunities to showcase their skills and compete for rewards.

Key Features:

India’s most popular fantasy sports platform

Free contests across multiple sports

Detailed analytics for smarter team selection

Non-cash rewards, fan merchandise, event passes

Other Contests: Football, Basketball, Hockey

2. Vision11

Vision11 is now a fully free-to-play fantasy platform where users can create teams for cricket and other sports without paying any entry fee. The app offers daily free contests with rewards such as merchandise, vouchers, and other non-cash prizes. Vision11 continues to focus on fast contests, real-time scoring, and easy team creation, keeping the fantasy experience intact while staying compliant with the 2025 regulations.

Source: Your Story

Key Features:

Free entry contests across multiple sports

Real-time match stats and updates

Smooth and modern interface

Rewards include vouchers, gadgets, and merchandise

Other Contests: Football, Basketball, Hockey

3. My11Circle

My11Circle has completely shifted to a free-entry format and now hosts reward-based contests instead of real-money leagues. The app still offers competitive gameplay and detailed analytics, but all contests are accessible without deposits or entry fees. Players now compete for non-cash prizes such as branded merchandise, vouchers, and leaderboard rewards.

Source: Storyboard18

Key Features:

Free-to-play fantasy leagues

Wide range of sports

Non-cash prizes and season-long rewards

Strong community play experience

Other Contests: Cricket, Football, Basketball

4. MyMaster11

MyMaster11 has completed its transition to a fully free fantasy platform. Users can join daily contests without paying any entry fee and compete for reward-based prizes. The platform still hosts large-participant contests, but winnings are now offered through non-cash benefits such as vouchers, merchandise, and leaderboard points.

Source: Google Play

Key Features:

Free-entry contests with high participation

Simple and smooth interface

Reward-based prize model

Large pool of multi-sport contests

Other Contests: Football, Kabaddi, Basketball, Baseball, Hockey

5. PlayerzPot

PlayerzPot is now fully free-to-play under the 2025 regulatory framework. The platform offers free-entry “pots” across fantasy cricket and other sports, where users compete for non-monetary rewards. It retains its casual-games ecosystem and fantasy sections but without any deposit or cash-based incentives.

Source: Exchange 4 Media

Key Features:

Free-entry fantasy pots

Rewards include vouchers, merchandise, and leaderboard points

Wide variety of contests

Play across fantasy + casual game modes

Other Contests: Football, Kabaddi, Basketball, Hockey, Esports

6. MPL

MPL now runs only free fantasy and free casual game formats. All deposit-based modes have been removed. MPL offers daily free contests where users can build teams and compete for non-cash prizes. The platform remains popular for its multi-sport fantasy options and quick competitive leagues.

Source: MPL

Key Features:

Free-entry fantasy contests

Multi-sport fantasy and casual games in one app

Reward system using vouchers & collectibles

Strong, trusted brand reputation

Other Contests: Football

7. MyFab11

MyFab11 has completely moved to a free-only contest structure. Users can join fantasy leagues at no cost, with rewards given in the form of vouchers, merchandise, or special in-app achievements. The platform keeps its familiar UI and multi-sport support, making the transition seamless for long-term users.

Source: Your Story

Key Features:

100 percent free fantasy contests

Various non-cash rewards

Easy-to-use interface

Multi-sport support

Other Contests: Football, Kabaddi, Basketball, Hockey

8. Fantasy Akhada

Fantasy Akhada has shifted fully to free-to-play contests. The platform focuses on mass fantasy contests without entry fees and offers non-monetary rewards through leaderboards, vouchers, and merchandise. It remains beginner-friendly and allows users to play without any financial risk.

Source: Fantasy Akhada

Key Features:

Free-entry contests across sports

Simple gameplay interface

Non-cash, reward-based incentives

Multiple contest categories

Other Contests: Football, Basketball

9. BatBall11

BatBall11 now offers entirely free-entry contests. All forms of deposits and entry fees have been removed, and the platform provides reward-based contest formats. Players can join multiple daily contests at no cost and compete for items such as vouchers, branded merchandise, and in-app achievements.

Source: BatBall11

Key Features:

100 percent free-to-play contests

Multi-sport fantasy support

Non-cash reward pools

Smooth and secure user experience

Other Contests: Football, Kabaddi, Basketball, Baseball

10. A23 (formerly FanFight)

A23 has fully transitioned to a free-to-play fantasy platform. Users can join contests without paying any fee and compete for rewards such as vouchers, gadgets, and engagement-based prizes. All legacy cash features have been discontinued.

Source: Gutshot Magazine

Key Features:

Free-entry fantasy contests

Multi-sport fantasy platform

Seasonal and event-based reward drops

Large user base and strong credibility

Other Contests: Cricket, Football, Basketball, Baseball

Also, check out our detailed guide on the best low-competition fantasy apps to boost your winning chances.

11. MyTeam11

MyTeam11 now runs entirely free-entry fantasy leagues, allowing players to compete without risking any money. It remains a feature-rich platform with multi-language support and a wide range of fantasy sports. Rewards are offered through merchandise, vouchers, and leaderboard-based points.

Source: x (Twitter)

Key Features:

Free-to-play contests across all sports

Huge user base and multilingual support

Non-cash rewards and giveaways

Beginner-friendly interface

Other Contests: Cricket, Football, Basketball, Kabaddi, Volleyball

12. Howzat Fantasy App

Howzat continues to be a top choice for free-entry fantasy cricket. The app offers clean navigation, quick team building, and a variety of match formats, now fully operating under non-cash reward systems. Users can join daily contests without paying anything.

Source: Howzat

Key Features:

Free-entry fantasy cricket

Smooth and fast interface

Multi-sport support

Rewards include vouchers, merchandise, and leaderboard perks

Other Contests: Football, Basketball, Hockey, Kabaddi, Baseball, Casual games

13. BalleBaazi

BalleBaazi now operates as a fully free-to-play fantasy sports platform. It focuses on easy team creation, low-competition leagues, and non-cash rewards. The platform remains popular for its simple UI and mass contests.

Source: BalleBaazi

Key Features:

Free-entry contests for all matches

Non-cash reward structure

Wide variety of sports

Clean UI and smooth experience

Other Contests: Cricket, Football, Basketball, Kabaddi, Baseball, Hockey

14. League11

League11 has shifted to a complete free-to-play structure, letting users join contests without paying any fee. It features real-user competitions, real-time analytics, and reward-based giveaways like merchandise and vouchers.

Source: League11

Key Features:

Free fantasy contests across major sports

Smooth and beginner-friendly interface

Real-time player stats

Non-cash rewards and leaderboard incentives

Other Contests: Cricket, Football, Basketball, Hockey, Kabaddi

15. Fan2Play

Fan2Play is now a free-to-play platform offering its unique 2, 3, and 4-player team formats without any entry fee. The smaller team structure remains its standout feature, allowing fast and strategic play. Contests now reward players with vouchers, merchandise, and loyalty-based benefits instead of cash.

Source: Fan2Play

Key Features:

Team formats of 2, 3, or 4 players

Free-to-play contests only

Unique reward-based prize pool

Flexible team-building and fast gameplay

Other Contests: Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Esports, Special Events

How To Play Free Entry Fantasy App?

Playing free-entry fantasy apps is easy, fun, and rewarding if played tactically. Here’s a step-by-step guide to get started with the Fantasy Sports app and maximize your chances of winning.

Step 1: Download And Install The App

To begin, visit the official website of your preferred fantasy app or download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Ensure you download a trusted app to avoid scams or duplicate versions. Once installed, open the app and register using your mobile number or email ID.

Step 2: Complete the Registration And Verification Process

After installing, you’ll need to sign up by providing basic details such as your name, email, phone number, and password. Some apps require verification through Aadhar or PAN card for security purposes. Completing these verification steps might reward you with bonus cash, which can be used to join contests.

Step 3: Choose Your Favorite Sport

Once registered, navigate through the available sports options like cricket, football, basketball, and more. Select the sport you’re familiar with or enjoy watching. Understanding the rules and scoring system of the sport can help in making informed team selections.

Step 4: Join Free Contests

Look for free contests under the “Contests” or “Free Entry” section of the app. Many platforms offer daily or weekly free entry contests with cash prizes or rewards. Carefully review the prize pool, participant limit, and contest deadline before joining.

Step 5: Create Your Fantasy Team

In a free entry fantasy app, you need to create your virtual team by selecting real-life players based on their form, past performance, and upcoming match conditions. Most apps allocate a budget, and each player has a specific value. Aim to balance star players with underrated performers to maximize points.

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Conclusion: Dream11 Remains the Top Free Entry Fantasy App in 2026!

Free-entry fantasy apps are now the new normal for fantasy sports in India. The Online Gaming Act, 2025 has ended real-money contests, but platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, MyTeam11, and Howzat have already pivoted or are in the process of transitioning to free-to-play formats.

This shift ensures fans can still enjoy the thrill of team-building, competition, and rewards without spending a rupee. Instead of cash winnings, players now compete for gadgets, vouchers, merchandise, and other non-cash prizes, making the experience both fun and compliant with the law.

If you’re a fantasy sports fan, now’s the perfect time to explore these free-entry platforms offering pure excitement, safe gameplay, and plenty of rewards with no financial risk.