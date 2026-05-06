Is Cricket Betting Legal in India? Check New Laws

Public cricket betting has traditionally been illegal in India, but for years the legal position remained unclear. Earlier, there was no single central law that explicitly banned online betting, which led to confusion due to differing state laws and varying court interpretations. That uncertainty has now been addressed with the Online Gaming Bill 2025, which was signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu.

Under the new legislation, all forms of real-money gaming are banned across India, including online cricket betting and fantasy sports platforms such as Dream11. Only e-sports competitions and free-to-play games without cash involvement are permitted under the revised framework.

Is Cricket Betting Legal In India Under 2026 Laws?

So here’s the thing – until recently, India’s gambling rules were still based on the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Yep, 1867. It banned “gambling houses” but never said anything about apps or websites. That left a huge gap where lawyers argued endlessly about whether online betting was legal.

All of that changed in August 2025, when the Online Gaming Bill 2025 became law. For the first time, India has a clear nationwide rule: all forms of real-money gaming and betting, including cricket betting and fantasy sports, are now banned.

E-sports, free-to-play games, and competitions without cash prizes remain legal, but if you’re betting on cricket matches for money—online or offline—it’s now officially prohibited.

If you’re confused about the difference, check out sports betting vs fantasy sports to understand what’s actually legal.

Key Provisions of the Old Public Gambling Act vs New Online Gaming Bill

Provision Public Gambling Act 1867 Online Gaming Bill 2025 Applicability to Cricket Betting Section 3 No running gambling houses Real-money gaming platforms banned Cricket betting apps prohibited Section 4 No visiting gambling houses Users of paid betting/fantasy games liable Players can face penalties Skill games exception Loophole used by fantasy sports Removed for money games Fantasy sports like Dream11 banned Enforcement State police discretion Central + state enforcement with jail/fines Uniform national ban

Cricket Betting Laws by State in India (Before vs After Gaming Law)

For years, cricket betting laws in India were a confusing state-by-state patchwork. Some states permitted certain forms of gambling with licenses, while others banned everything. The Public Gambling Act of 1867 never covered online platforms, so states filled the gaps differently.

Before the Online Gaming Law

Regulated States (Goa, Sikkim, Meghalaya): Allowed licensed casinos or limited online gambling.

Strict States (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu): Imposed complete bans, even arresting people for online betting.

Other States: Followed the old central act, creating confusion about whether online cricket betting was legal.

After the Online Gaming Law

The new federal law overrides all state variations.

Real-money betting, fantasy sports, and cash-based games are banned nationwide.

E-sports, free-to-play games, and skill-based competitions without money remain legal.

In short: what used to be legal in Goa or Sikkim and illegal in Chennai is now uniformly banned everywhere in India.

Top 5 Cricket Betting Apps in India and Their Legal Status

Many readers want to know about cricket betting apps in India. Until recently, platforms were divided into two types:

Fantasy sports apps like Dream11, My11Circle, MPL, and WinZO that argued they were “skill-based.”

Offshore betting sites like 1xBet, Stake, and Parimatch that operated from outside India.

With the Online Gaming Bill 2025 now in effect, the distinction no longer matters. All real-money cricket betting and fantasy contests are banned nationwide.

Fantasy Sports Apps (Now Free-to-Play Only)

Dream11, My11Circle, MPL, and WinZO have stopped their paid contests and now only run free-to-play games and e-sports style competitions.

Users have been allowed to withdraw their balances, and these companies are restructuring around legal formats that don’t involve money.

Offshore Betting Platforms (Now Illegal in India)

1. 1xBet – Once accessible via VPNs, now illegal under Indian law.

Source: Instagram

2. Stake – known for cryptocurrency, operated from offshore. Some regions blocked it completely. but explicitly illegal post-2025 law.

Source: Google play

3. Parimatch – Previously popular, now blocked and prohibited.

Source: Parimatch

4. Bet365 – A global giant that stayed away from India; the law confirms its restriction.

Source: Wikipedia

5. Other Offshore Apps – Any site offering real-money cricket betting is now prohibited.

Important Note: These apps are listed here only for awareness. Under the Online Gaming Bill 2025, real-money betting or fantasy apps are illegal in India. The only safe options are e-sports and free cricket games that don’t involve cash prizes.

Cricket Betting Punishment In India: Fines And Jail Time

Alright, here’s what actually happens if you get caught. Spoiler alert: it depends entirely on your location.

The punishments vary dramatically across territories:

State-specific penalties – Each region handles things differently, from warnings to serious jail time.

– Each region handles things differently, from warnings to serious jail time. Imprisonment terms in restrictive areas – Telangana and Tamil Nadu can put you behind bars for up to a year.

– Telangana and Tamil Nadu can put you behind bars for up to a year. Financial penalties and fines – Can reach up to ₹1 lakh in some territories, which is serious money.

– Can reach up to ₹1 lakh in some territories, which is serious money. Banking violations consequences – Your account might get frozen, and financial institutions might report you to authorities.

What Happens If You Get Caught Betting On Cricket?

With the Online Gaming Bill 2025 now law, the risks are much higher than before. Earlier, police usually went after big operators, not someone placing a small bet. But under the new rules, even individual users can face penalties if they participate in real-money cricket betting or fantasy contests.

First offense: You could face fines and possible jail time, depending on the circumstances.

You could face fines and possible jail time, depending on the circumstances. Repeat offenses: Stricter punishments apply, including higher fines and longer jail terms.

Stricter punishments apply, including higher fines and longer jail terms. Reputation risk: Beyond the legal side, being caught betting can damage your personal and professional reputation. Banks may also flag unusual money transfers linked to gaming platforms.

The only safe options now are e-sports tournaments, free-to-play apps, or games without cash prizes. Anything involving real-money wagers on cricket is banned nationwide.

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Conclusion: Online Cricket Betting Is Now Clearly Illegal!

With the Online Gaming Bill 2025, online cricket betting and fantasy contests are now banned across India. What was once a grey area governed by 150-year-old laws has finally been addressed through modern legislation.

E-sports, free games, and skill-based competitions without cash prizes remain legal, but any form of betting or real-money cricket gaming can now lead to heavy fines and jail time. If you’re unsure, always consult a qualified lawyer, but one thing is clear: real-money cricket betting in India is officially over.

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