MI Highest Scores in IPL – Top 8 List of All Time

Mumbai Indians once chased 277 and still fell just 31 runs short scoring 246 in the process. MI don’t just post big totals. They do it under pressure, in losing causes, and in games that become instant classics.

If you’re curious about MI’s biggest batting nights in the IPL, this list breaks down all of them with the key performers behind each innings.

Rank Score Opponent Season Venue Result 1 247/9 DC 2024 Delhi Lost by 10 runs 2 246/5 SRH 2024 Hyderabad Lost by 31 runs 3 235/9 SRH 2021 Abu Dhabi Won 4 234/5 DC 2024 Mumbai Won 5 228/5 GT 2025 New Chandigarh Won 6 223/6 KXIP 2017 Mumbai Lost 7 219/6 CSK 2021 Delhi Won 8 218/7 DD 2010 Mumbai Won

247/9 vs Delhi Capitals — IPL 2024

This is MI’s highest team total in IPL history. It came on 27 April 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. And here’s the thing — MI still lost.

Delhi had already posted a massive 257/4 on the board. Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 84 off just 27 balls had blown MI’s bowling apart. MI needed to pull off one of the biggest chases ever.

Tilak Varma led the fight with a stunning 63 off 32 balls. Hardik Pandya chipped in with 46 off 24. Tim David smashed 37 off just 17 deliveries. MI fell 10 runs short despite that incredible effort.

What makes this special is the batting depth MI showed. They lost early wickets and were 65/3 after the powerplay. Most teams fold from there. MI pushed it all the way to 247.

246/5 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — IPL 2024

This innings happened while chasing the highest total in IPL history. SRH had posted 277/3 at Hyderabad on 27 March 2024. Most teams would’ve given up. MI didn’t.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan fired from ball one. They kept MI at the required rate through the first half of the innings. At one point, the chase genuinely looked possible.

The truth is, only Pat Cummins’ bowling and captaincy pulled SRH through. MI finished at 246/5 — just 31 runs short. It’s the fifth-highest team total in IPL history.

This knock proved that MI’s batting lineup can go toe-to-toe with any total. Even 277 didn’t feel safe against them that night.

235/9 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — IPL 2021

MI posted 235/9 against SRH during the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi. This was a complete batting masterclass from two of India’s most exciting young batters.

Ishan Kishan smashed 84 off just 32 balls. He hit 11 fours and 4 sixes in a fearless knock that set the tone early. The crowd couldn’t keep up with his scoring rate.

Suryakumar Yadav matched him with 82 off 40 deliveries. SKY cracked 13 fours and 4 sixes. Together, these two made 235 look almost routine for MI.

This remains one of the best combined batting displays in MI’s history. Two middle-order batters carrying the entire innings at that strike rate is special.

234/5 vs Delhi Capitals — IPL 2024

MI’s second meeting with DC in IPL 2024 ended differently. This time, MI batted first at the Wankhede and put 234/5 on the board. They defended it comfortably.

Tim David played a crucial role with 45 off 25 balls. Romario Shepherd added a quick 39. MI’s middle and lower order fired together and pushed the total past 230.

The home crowd at the Wankhede got exactly what they came for. MI’s bowlers then backed up the big score and sealed the win. It was a complete team performance.

Fair to say, posting 234 and then defending it shows the balance MI had in their squad during the 2024 season, despite their struggles in the standings.

228/5 vs Gujarat Titans — IPL 2025

This one came in the 2025 season at New Chandigarh. MI put on a batting show against Gujarat Titans and set up an important win with a commanding total.

The top order got MI off to a fast start. Contributions came from across the lineup. No single batter had to carry the entire load, which made the innings feel controlled.

MI’s bowlers did well to defend 228, which isn’t always easy on flat pitches. The win helped MI’s campaign at a time when every result mattered.

This innings showed that MI can dominate even at neutral venues. Their batting power travels well regardless of conditions.

223/6 vs Kings XI Punjab — IPL 2017

MI scored 223/6 against KXIP at the Wankhede during the 2017 season. It should’ve been enough to win. It wasn’t. KXIP chased it down in a thrilling finish.

This match was pure entertainment. MI’s batters went big, but KXIP’s lineup matched them shot for shot. It became one of the highest-scoring games of that season.

Let’s be honest — 223 is a monster total in T20 cricket. The fact that MI lost despite posting it shows just how wild IPL matches can get on batting-friendly surfaces.

219/6 vs Chennai Super Kings — IPL 2021

MI smashed 219/6 against arch-rivals CSK during the 2021 season at Delhi’s neutral venues. This was a high-pressure game between two of the most successful IPL franchises.

MI’s batters went after the CSK bowling from the start. Clean hitting and smart running between wickets pushed them past 200 with overs to spare.

The good news is MI backed this total up and won the match. Beating CSK with a 200+ score always feels extra satisfying for MI fans given the fierce rivalry.

218/7 vs Delhi Daredevils — IPL 2010

This was an early-era MI classic. Back in 2010, scoring 218 felt like a different planet in T20 cricket. MI dismantled the Delhi Daredevils bowling at the Wankhede.

The team was still in its early days of building a winning culture. Sachin Tendulkar’s MI squad was finding its identity. Big scores like this one helped build confidence.

MI won this game and proved they could dominate with the bat. For the franchise’s history, this innings marked a shift toward the aggressive batting approach MI became known for.

Final Thoughts

Here’s what stands out about MI’s highest scores — two of the top three came in losses. MI scored 247 and 246 and still didn’t win either game. That tells you everything about how the IPL has evolved.

The 2024 season was a turning point for high-scoring games across the tournament. MI found themselves in the middle of several run-fests, both setting and chasing massive totals. Their willingness to go after any target, no matter how big, defines what this franchise is about.

With players like Suryakumar Yadav continuing to break records and young talent stepping up each season, MI’s big-score list will keep growing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mumbai Indians’ highest score in IPL history?

MI’s highest team total is 247/9, scored against Delhi Capitals on 27 April 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite the massive score, MI lost the match by 10 runs.

Has MI ever scored 250 in the IPL?

No, MI haven’t crossed the 250-mark yet. Their highest of 247/9 came close. They also posted 246/5 while chasing 277 against SRH in the same 2024 season.

Who scored the most runs in MI’s highest innings of 247/9?

Tilak Varma was the top scorer with 63 off 32 balls. Hardik Pandya added 46 off 24 balls, and Tim David contributed 37 off just 17 deliveries.

How many times have MI scored 200+ in the IPL?

MI have crossed 200 over 20 times in IPL history. They rank among the top three teams for most 200+ totals in the tournament’s history.

What is MI’s highest successful chase in the IPL?

MI’s highest chase of 246/5 came against SRH in IPL 2024, though they fell short by 31 runs. Their highest successful run chase is lower, typically in the 190-200 range in close finishes.