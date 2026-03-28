MI vs KKR Head to Head – Complete IPL Rivalry

Mumbai Indians have won 24 out of 35 matches against Kolkata Knight Riders. That’s a win rate close to 69% one of the most lopsided rivalries in IPL history. But KKR’s recent form tells a different story.

Here’s everything you need to know about this fierce IPL rivalry stats, records, key players, and venue trends.

Stat Details Total Matches 35 MI Wins 24 KKR Wins 11 MI Win Rate ~69% MI Titles 5 KKR Titles 3 Top Run Scorer Rohit Sharma (MI) — 1000+ runs Top Wicket Taker Sunil Narine (KKR) — 26 wickets KKR’s Highest Score vs MI 232 (2019) KKR’s Lowest Score vs MI 67 (2008)

MI’s Overall Dominance — 24 Wins in 35 Matches

Let’s be honest MI have owned this rivalry. Winning 24 out of 35 games is a massive gap. No other IPL team has such a one-sided record against a top franchise.

This dominance stretches across different eras and different squads. Whether it was Sachin’s early MI teams or Rohit Sharma’s dynasty years, KKR have struggled to find answers consistently.

The truth is, MI’s combination of smart auction strategy and big-game players has made them KKR’s toughest opponent throughout the tournament’s history.

KKR’s Recent Resurgence — 2024 Double Over MI

Here’s the thing KKR flipped the script in 2024. They beat MI twice in the same season, including a win at Wankhede Stadium.

That Wankhede win was KKR’s first there in over a decade. Mitchell Starc picked up 4 wickets, and Varun Chakravarthy’s spin choked MI’s batters completely.

KKR went on to win the IPL 2024 title their third overall. That season proved they’re no longer content playing second fiddle to Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma — 1000+ Runs Against KKR

No player has scored more runs in this rivalry than Rohit Sharma. He’s crossed 1000 runs against KKR, with an unbeaten 109 as his highest score.

Rohit’s ability to dominate at Wankhede has been a nightmare for KKR bowlers. His pull shots and timing against pace have been devastating over the years.

Even after stepping down as MI captain, Rohit remains their most dangerous weapon against Kolkata. His experience in high-pressure MI vs KKR clashes is unmatched.

Sunil Narine — 26 Wickets Against MI

If one player has troubled MI more than anyone else, it’s Sunil Narine. His 26 wickets make him the top wicket-taker in this rivalry.

Narine’s mystery spin has confused MI’s best batters time and again. His economy rate of around 6.81 against MI shows just how tight he bowls.

What makes Narine special is his all-round impact. In recent seasons, his explosive batting at the top has added another dimension to KKR’s threat against Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah — 25 Wickets and a Best of 5/10

Bumrah is MI’s trump card in every big game. His 25 wickets against KKR include a stunning 5/10 — one of the best spells in IPL history.

His yorkers at the death have won MI countless tight games. KKR’s lower order has rarely found a way to score freely against Bumrah’s precision.

Fair to say, Bumrah’s presence alone shifts the balance in MI’s favour. He turns close games into comfortable wins with his ability to deliver under pressure.

Wankhede Stadium — MI’s Fortress Against KKR

MI’s home ground has been a graveyard for KKR. Mumbai have won around 10 of their 12 meetings at Wankhede against Kolkata.

The pace-friendly surface at Wankhede plays right into MI’s strengths. Their fast bowlers get movement early, and their batters love the bounce.

KKR’s 2024 win at Wankhede broke a long drought. But MI hit back hard in 2025, bowling KKR out for just 116 before chasing the target in under 13 overs.

Eden Gardens — MI Wins Even on KKR’s Home Turf

This is the most surprising stat of the rivalry. MI have won roughly 7 out of 11 matches at Eden Gardens — KKR’s own backyard.

Eden Gardens traditionally supports spin, which should favour KKR. Yet MI’s balanced attack and smart game plans have neutralised that home advantage repeatedly.

No surprise then that KKR fans dread MI visits to Kolkata. Even with a passionate home crowd, KKR haven’t found a consistent formula to beat Mumbai at Eden.

Final Thoughts:

MI vs KKR is one of those IPL rivalries that looks straightforward on paper but feels completely different on the field. The numbers heavily favour Mumbai. But KKR’s 2024 title and recent wins show the gap is closing.

KKR now have match-winners across all departments. Players like Narine, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakravarthy can single-handedly turn a game. MI still carry the weight of history, but they can’t take KKR lightly anymore.

The next few seasons will tell us if KKR can truly level this rivalry. For now, every MI vs KKR match is a must-watch event.

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