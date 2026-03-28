Most Sixes in an Innings in IPL – All Time Records

Chris Gayle once hit 17 sixes in a single IPL innings. That’s not a typo. Seventeen maximums in one knock a record that’s stood for over a decade and still looks untouchable.

Six-hitting defines the IPL. It’s what separates good innings from legendary ones. This list covers the top 10 individual innings with the most sixes in IPL history, including the batters who made it rain maximums.

Rank Player Sixes Runs Balls Team Opponent Year 1 Chris Gayle 17 175* 66 RCB Pune Warriors 2013 2 Brendon McCullum 13 158* 73 KKR RCB 2008 3 Chris Gayle 13 128* 62 RCB Delhi Daredevils 2012 4 Chris Gayle 12 117 57 RCB KXIP 2015 5 AB de Villiers 12 129* 52 RCB Gujarat Lions 2016 6 Sanath Jayasuriya 11 114* 48 MI CSK 2008 7 Murali Vijay 11 127 56 CSK RR 2010 8 Andre Russell 11 88* 36 KKR CSK 2018 9 Chris Gayle 11 104* 63 KXIP SRH 2018 10 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 11 101 38 RR GT 2025

Chris Gayle — 17 Sixes vs Pune Warriors (2013)

This is the king of all IPL innings. Chris Gayle smashed 175 not out off just 66 balls for RCB against Pune Warriors on 23 April 2013 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He hit 17 sixes and 13 fours.

Let’s be honest, this record might never be broken. Gayle scored at a strike rate of 265. He reached his century off just 30 balls, which was the fastest in IPL history at that time.

The Pune bowlers had no clue where to bowl. Gayle was hitting sixes over mid-wicket, over long-on, over cover everywhere. It didn’t matter what length or line they tried.

What makes this special is the sheer gap between this knock and everything else on the list. Seventeen sixes in one innings. The next best is 13. That’s a four-six gap that tells you how absurd Gayle’s performance was.

Brendon McCullum — 13 Sixes vs RCB (2008)

The very first match of the very first IPL season. Brendon McCullum walked out for KKR against RCB in Bengaluru on 18 April 2008 and scored 158 not out off 73 balls with 13 sixes and 10 fours.

Nobody knew what the IPL would become. McCullum’s innings answered that question in three hours. This wasn’t just a cricket match it was a statement about what T20 franchise cricket could be.

RCB were bowled out for just 82 in reply. KKR won by 140 runs. McCullum had single-handedly made the IPL’s opening night unforgettable.

No surprise then that this knock is still talked about almost two decades later. It sold the IPL dream to millions of fans worldwide and proved that T20 was serious entertainment.

Chris Gayle — 13 Sixes vs Delhi Daredevils (2012)

Gayle appears again at number three. He smashed 128 not out off 62 balls for RCB against Delhi Daredevils on 17 May 2012 in Delhi. That’s 13 sixes and 7 fours.

The 2012 season was peak Gayle. He scored 733 runs that year with a strike rate above 160. This knock against Delhi was a perfect example of his ability to destroy any bowling attack.

Gayle’s power came from his still head and clean bat swing. He didn’t need to muscle the ball. His timing was so pure that sixes looked effortless — almost lazy in their execution.

Having two entries in the top three tells you everything. Gayle didn’t just hit sixes. He owned the concept of six-hitting in the IPL like no one else.

Chris Gayle — 12 Sixes vs Kings XI Punjab (2015)

Yes, Gayle again. He scored 117 off 57 balls for RCB against KXIP on 6 May 2015 at the Chinnaswamy. Twelve sixes and 7 fours powered that knock.

The Chinnaswamy’s short boundaries and flat pitch played into Gayle’s hands. But let’s not give too much credit to the ground. Gayle would’ve hit sixes on any surface that day.

His third century in the IPL came during a period when RCB relied heavily on Gayle and Virat Kohli at the top. When both fired together, no team could stop RCB’s batting.

Fair to say, this innings cemented Gayle’s reputation as the most feared T20 batter of his generation. Four entries in this top 10 list no one else comes close.

AB de Villiers — 12 Sixes vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

Mr. 360 turned up in style on 14 May 2016. AB de Villiers smashed 129 not out off just 52 balls for RCB against Gujarat Lions at the Chinnaswamy. He hit 12 sixes and 10 fours.

What set AB apart was where he hit those sixes. Behind point. Over extra cover. Scooped over fine leg. He found gaps and angles that other batters can’t even imagine.

His strike rate of 248 in that innings was absurd. He didn’t just clear the boundary he hit sixes that landed rows deep into the stands. Pure power combined with unreal timing.

This was peak AB de Villiers. The kind of innings that made opposition captains shake their heads. You simply couldn’t set a field to stop him.

Sanath Jayasuriya — 11 Sixes vs CSK (2008)

The Sri Lankan legend proved age is just a number on 14 May 2008. Jayasuriya smashed 114 not out off 48 balls for MI against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium with 11 sixes and 9 fours.

Jayasuriya was already 38 years old during this innings. But his bat speed and hand-eye coordination were still razor sharp. He tore apart the CSK bowling without breaking a sweat.

This was only the IPL’s debut season. Seeing a cricketing legend like Jayasuriya adapt to the T20 format so quickly gave the league instant credibility and global attention.

Here’s the thing — Jayasuriya was doing T20 batting before T20 batting was even a thing. His ODI revolution in the 90s was the blueprint for modern power-hitting.

Murali Vijay — 11 Sixes vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)

Murali Vijay is the only Indian batter on this entire list. He scored 127 off 56 balls for CSK against RR on 3 April 2010 in Chennai, clearing the ropes 11 times with 8 fours.

Vijay’s knock powered CSK to 246/5 — their highest IPL total at the time. Rajasthan fell 23 runs short in the chase. It was a complete domination from Vijay.

What makes this entry interesting is that Vijay was primarily a Test-style opener. Nobody expected him to launch an assault like this. But that night, he looked like a different player.

The truth is, this knock deserves more recognition. Being the only Indian in the top 10 for most sixes in an innings is a standout achievement in a league full of Indian superstars.

Andre Russell — 11 Sixes vs CSK (2018)

Andre Russell didn’t need a century to land on this list. He scored 88 not out off just 36 balls for KKR against CSK on 10 April 2018 at Chennai. Eleven sixes and 1 four almost every boundary was a maximum.

That’s what separates Russell from most batters. He doesn’t do fours. He goes for sixes or nothing. His brute strength lets him muscle deliveries that other batters would defend.

Russell’s strike rate of 244 was devastating. He turned a difficult chase into a cakewalk by simply overpowering CSK’s death bowling. Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja had no answers.

Let’s be honest, Russell at his best is the most destructive T20 batter alive. This innings proved that you don’t need 60+ balls to hit 11 sixes. Just 36 will do.

Chris Gayle — 11 Sixes vs SRH (2018)

Gayle’s fourth entry on the list. He scored 104 not out off 63 balls for Kings XI Punjab against SRH on 19 April 2018 at Mohali. Eleven sixes and 11 fours powered this century.

By 2018, Gayle had moved from RCB to Punjab. But the change of team didn’t change his approach. He still stood tall and smashed the ball with the same power.

This was a more controlled Gayle innings compared to his earlier blitzes. He paced himself well, accelerated at the right time, and finished unbeaten with another century.

No other player in IPL history has four innings with 11 or more sixes. Gayle’s dominance in this category is complete. He is, without doubt, the Universe Boss of six-hitting.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi — 11 Sixes vs GT (2025)

The newest entry on this list. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 101 off just 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans on 28 April 2025 in Jaipur. He smashed 11 sixes and 7 fours.

Suryavanshi was just a teenager when he played this innings. His strike rate of 265 matched what the legends on this list have done. That’s a scary thought for bowlers going forward.

This was one of the fastest centuries in IPL 2025. Suryavanshi’s ability to clear the boundary consistently at such a young age suggests he could climb even higher on this list in the future.

Here’s the thing, every other name on this list is a retired or veteran T20 superstar. Suryavanshi is the fresh blood. His entry signals a new generation of power-hitters ready to break old records.

Final Thoughts

Chris Gayle owns this list. Four out of ten entries belong to him. His 17-six innings from 2013 sits so far ahead that it feels like a record from a different sport entirely.

But the most interesting takeaway is the RCB connection. Six of the top ten innings came from RCB players Gayle and AB de Villier,s all at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. That small ground with flat pitches created the perfect stage for six-hitting history.

With young talent like Suryavanshi now entering the mix, the next few IPL seasons could finally produce a challenger to Gayle’s throne. Until then, 17 sixes in one innings remains the gold standard.

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