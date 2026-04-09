Most Wickets in IPL History (2008–2026) – All Time Records & Season Stats

Everyone talks about sixes and centuries but IPL matches are actually won and lost by bowlers. The right delivery at the right moment changes everything. Over 18 seasons, a handful of bowlers have stood above everyone else in sheer wicket taking ability, match after match, season after season.

Quick answer: Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for the most wickets in IPL history with 223+ wickets from 175 matches.

In this article, we have compiled the all time leading wicket takers, single season records, best match figures, team wise bowling legacies, and the live 2026 season leaderboard all in one place.

Most Wickets in IPL History (All Time Top 10)

This list covers every IPL season from 2008 to the start of 2026. One thing that jumps out immediately spinners dominate this chart, which tells you a lot about what works on Indian pitches over a long tournament.

Rank Player Matches Wickets 1 Yuzvendra Chahal 175 223 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 191 199 3 Sunil Narine 190 193 4 Piyush Chawla 192 192 5 Ravichandran Ashwin 221 187 6 Jasprit Bumrah 146 183 7 Dwayne Bravo 161 183 8 Amit Mishra 162 174 9 Ravindra Jadeja 255 172 10 Lasith Malinga 122 170

Chahal’s lead at the top is well deserved consistent across franchises, consistent across conditions. What is equally striking is Malinga at No. 10 despite playing 33 fewer matches than Jadeja above him. Pure strike rate, no filler.

Top 5 Most Wickets in IPL History – Quick Comparison

Here is what separates the top five from everyone else on that list in short, it is consistency of method, not just talent:

Yuzvendra Chahal (223): Leg spin, sharp googly, and a knack for picking up wickets during the 7th–15th overs when batters think the pressure is off.

Leg spin, sharp googly, and a knack for picking up wickets during the 7th–15th overs when batters think the pressure is off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (199): The powerplay swing king. Nobody in IPL history has moved the new ball more consistently than Bhuvi in the first six overs.

The powerplay swing king. Nobody in IPL history has moved the new ball more consistently than Bhuvi in the first six overs. Sunil Narine (193): A mystery spinner who somehow maintains elite economy AND a high wicket tally an almost impossible combination in T20 cricket.

A mystery spinner who somehow maintains elite economy AND a high wicket tally an almost impossible combination in T20 cricket. Piyush Chawla (192): Fifteen years of leg spin across multiple franchises. Longevity and craft, done right.

Fifteen years of leg spin across multiple franchises. Longevity and craft, done right. Ravichandran Ashwin (187): Off spin, carrom ball, tactical variations Ashwin treated every IPL game like a chess match, and it showed.

Most Wickets in IPL in One Season

A 14 match IPL season is brutally short which makes crossing 25 wickets genuinely elite. The bowlers in the table below did not just cross that mark; they completely redefined what is possible in a single T20 season.

Player Team Season Wickets Dwayne Bravo CSK 2013 32 Harshal Patel RCB 2021 32 Kagiso Rabada DC 2020 30 Mohammed Shami GT 2023 28 Lasith Malinga MI 2011 28

The joint record of 32 wickets by Bravo and Harshal may stand for a very long time. What is fascinating is how different both campaigns were Bravo relied on slower balls and death over craft, Harshal on off cutters and precise variations. Completely different styles, identical result.

Most Wickets in IPL in One Match

Taking five wickets in a T20 match is rare. What Alzarri Joseph did in 2019 was in a completely different category and the setting made it even more remarkable.

Player: Alzarri Joseph (Mumbai Indians)

Alzarri Joseph (Mumbai Indians) Figures: 6 wickets for 12 runs in 3.4 overs

6 wickets for 12 runs in 3.4 overs Match: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2019

Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2019 Context: His IPL debut. Joseph walked in with MI defending just 136 runs and proceeded to dismantle SRH’s entire batting lineup with pace and sharp bounce.

The second best figures are held by Sohail Tanvir – 6 wickets for 14 runs in the inaugural 2008 season. Tanvir also won that season’s Purple Cap, so 2008 was purely his tournament.

Most Wickets in IPL by Team?

Three franchises have historically produced the most elite wicket takers. It is not a coincidence it comes down to how they build and support their bowling attacks:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Four Purple Cap winners, a mix of spinners (Jadeja, Ashwin) and death over specialists (Bravo, Pathirana). CSK gives bowlers defined roles and sticks with them which is why their bowlers thrive.

Four Purple Cap winners, a mix of spinners (Jadeja, Ashwin) and death over specialists (Bravo, Pathirana). CSK gives bowlers defined roles and sticks with them which is why their bowlers thrive. Mumbai Indians (MI): Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah built iconic careers here. MI invests in premium pace bowling and builds long term around their fast bowlers.

Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah built iconic careers here. MI invests in premium pace bowling and builds long term around their fast bowlers. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): At their peak, widely considered the best bowling unit in IPL history. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s back to back Purple Caps and Rashid Khan’s genius made them genuinely feared at their home ground.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 – Latest Season

The IPL 2026 season just kicked off. As of April 2, 2026, seven bowlers are tied at the top of the Purple Cap race all sitting on 3 wickets from their opening matches.

Player Team Wickets Best Figures Jacob Duffy Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 3/22 T. Natarajan Delhi Capitals 3 3/29 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 3 3/29 Lungi Ngidi Delhi Capitals 3 3/27 Vijaykumar Vyshak Punjab Kings 3 3/34 Shardul Thakur Mumbai Indians 3 3/39 Romario Shepherd Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 3/54

Jacob Duffy leads on figures with 3/22, but 13+ matches still remain for most teams this leaderboard will look completely different in a few weeks. Track the live Purple Cap race on the official IPL website.

Most Wickets in IPL 2025

The 2025 Purple Cap went to Prasidh Krishna of the Gujarat Titans. A quick breakdown of his campaign:

Total Wickets: 25

25 Team: Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans (GT) Bowling Style: Steep bounce off a good length, effective against both openers and lower middle order

Prasidh had returned from injury and looked better for it. He was dangerous in the powerplay and just as effective when brought back to break partnerships in the 15th–18th overs. This was not a lucky season it was a planned, disciplined wicket taking campaign.

Most Wickets in IPL 2023

In 2023, Mohammed Shami produced possibly the finest new ball bowling campaign in IPL history for the Gujarat Titans.

Total Wickets: 28

28 Team: Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans (GT) Powerplay Wickets: 17 of his 28 wickets came inside the first six overs

Shami used nothing clever no mystery variations, no unusual actions. Just tight seam position and traditional swing. In a tournament where batters prepare extensively for slower balls, Shami’s classical fast bowling felt genuinely difficult to counter.

Key Bowling Records in IPL

Beyond just the total wickets tally, some individual records stand out as genuine milestones in IPL bowling history. Here are the ones worth remembering:

Fastest to 100 Wickets: Kagiso Rabada reached 100 wickets in just 64 matches the fastest in IPL history.

Kagiso Rabada reached 100 wickets in just 64 matches the fastest in IPL history. Best Economy Rate (100+ wickets): Sunil Narine averages under 6.80 runs per over for his entire career. Most modern bowlers are happy with 8.00 in T20.

Sunil Narine averages under 6.80 runs per over for his entire career. Most modern bowlers are happy with 8.00 in T20. Most 4-Wicket Hauls: Sunil Narine holds this record with 8 four wicket hauls.

Sunil Narine holds this record with 8 four wicket hauls. Most 5-Wicket Hauls: James Faulkner, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are joint leaders with 2 five fors each.

Trends & Insights: How IPL Bowling Has Shifted

Eighteen seasons of IPL bowling data reveals some genuinely interesting shifts in the game:

Spinners dominate the all time list: Six of the top 10 all time wicket takers are spinners. On slow, turning Indian pitches over a full season, taking pace off works better than raw speed.

Six of the top 10 all time wicket takers are spinners. On slow, turning Indian pitches over a full season, taking pace off works better than raw speed. Flat pitches changed priorities: As venues got batter friendlier, bowlers stopped optimizing for economy and started chasing wickets. Going for 9 an over while picking up 2 wickets is now seen as a great game.

As venues got batter friendlier, bowlers stopped optimizing for economy and started chasing wickets. Going for 9 an over while picking up 2 wickets is now seen as a great game. Powerplay vs. death – two clear paths: The fastest rising wicket takers now fall into two camps powerplay swing bowlers (Bumrah, Bhuvi, Shami) and death over specialists (Bravo, Harshal). Middle over operators like Chahal and Narine are the rarest and most valuable third type.

FAQs:

1. Who has the most wickets in IPL history? Yuzvendra Chahal leads all bowlers with 223+ wickets from 175 IPL matches. 2. Who took the most wickets in one IPL season? Dwayne Bravo (CSK, 2013) and Harshal Patel (RCB, 2021) jointly hold the record with 32 wickets each in a single season. 3. What is the best bowling figure in a single IPL match? Alzarri Joseph holds this record with 6 wickets for 12 runs (6/12) on his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against SRH in 2019. 4. Who has the most wickets in IPL 2025? Prasidh Krishna took the most wickets in IPL 2025 – 25 wickets for the Gujarat Titans, earning the Purple Cap. 5. Who is leading the IPL 2026 wicket chart? As of early April 2026, seven bowlers are tied at 3 wickets each. Jacob Duffy (RCB) leads on best figures with 3/22. 6. Which spinner has the most wickets in IPL history? Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket taking spinner in IPL history with 223+ wickets, and also the overall all-time leader. 7. Who reached 100 IPL wickets the fastest? Kagiso Rabada holds this record, reaching 100 wickets in just 64 matches – the quickest in IPL history.

Conclusion

The bowlers on this list did not get here through luck. Every wicket in Chahal’s tally, every yorker in Bumrah’s arsenal it was all earned through repetition, adaptation, and a refusal to accept being hit.

Spinners, pacers, death specialists the IPL rewards every type of bowling excellence, and the all time charts reflect exactly that.

The 2026 season is just getting started, and new heroes are already staking their claim. Follow live wicket tallies and Purple Cap standings on the official IPL website.